Metro Boomin is getting closer to releasing his 2nd studio album, Heroes & Villains. The legendary producer dropped his star-studded debut project, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, back in 2018, which featured Drake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Gunna, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, and more. Now fans are less than one month away from hearing the ATL-based producer’s latest work.

He took to his social media to share the new cover art, showing a contrasting reflection of the producer donning a black suit on one end and a beige, checkered suit on the other. The varied image of the hitmaker is left with flames coming from his back. According to Metro Boomin, he is “saving the year” with the release of his sophomore project.

Saving the year 12.2.22

Heroes & Villains 🦸🏾‍♂️🦹🏾‍♂️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UbFaU53LLf — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) November 22, 2022

On Instagram, he used his caption to hint at the length of his caption.

“Heroes & Villains 12.2.22 must be [two] sides,” he wrote.

Now fans will await the tracklist later this week. Heroes & Villains is expected to release Friday, Dec. 2.