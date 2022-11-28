Toy designer, Steven Cartoccio, said he was honored to work with Hip Hop legend Nas as he unveiled the action figure on his social media today. “Nas. Truly honored to collaborate with the hip hop legend I regard as the greatest of all time,” Cartoccio wrote on Instagram. “Preorders open Thursday 12/1 at 11 am est on shop.massappeal.com Much love to @nas and everyone at @massappeal + @hiphop50 for making it happen.” The action figure features different accessories, along with a removable bandana and Nas’ iconic QB chain.

Cartoccio, a true hip-hop fan, has created similar action figures for Redman, Raekwon, The Notorious B.I.G., and Ghostface Killah. Cartoccio is also the recipient of the 2017 Designer Toy Awards for his creation of Darth Trump.

You can see the action figure in full below.

Advertisement

In other Nas-related news, King’s Disease III is out and the legend and Hit-Boy are running a victory lap on their trilogy. The new album will made a top 10 debut, behind 30,000 album equivalent units, according to Hits Daily Double.

The new album will make a debut at No. 9, just ahead of GloRilla’s debut EP, which 27,000 units will make a No. 10 debut. Earlier this month, Nas released the music video for “Michael & Quincy” from King’s Disease III.

Nas and Hit-Boy both appear in the Sarah McColgan-directed video for “Michael & Quincy.” Nas and Hit-Boy released this song and accompanying music video as a tribute to the two biggest homies in music, Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones, working without ego and pushing a notion as far as they could. It’s especially appropriate that this tribute appears on King’s Disease III, Nas and Hit-third Boy’s entry in the King’s Disease series, given Michael and Quincy collaborated on three famous albums.

Nas has announced his first-ever show at Madison Square Garden. The event is set for Friday, Feb. 24. Tickets for the show are currently available via Ticketmaster.

Earlier this month, Nas released his King’s Disease III album, completing a trilogy collaboration with Hit-Boy. Nas won his first-ever GRAMMY Award in 2020 for King’s Disease. He was nominated for both the first and second King’s Disease albums in the Best Rap Album category.

You can hear the new album below.