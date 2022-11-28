Busta Rhymes, Funk Master Flex, Raekwon and The Lox headlined the “Legacy of Hip Hop -Stop the Violence” Concert which took place on Saturday in Staten Island’s St. George Theatre. The concert was put on by the K Woods Foundation and the Waterteam seeking to put an end to the violence in the community following the recent rise in crime.

The head of the K Woods Foundation, Kareem “Kay” Woods, has been very involved with trying to make the area of Park Hill in Staten Island safer for its youth. He recently spearheaded the building of a new basketball court and playground for the neighborhood. “I’m so proud to see the youth in

my neighborhood finally get what they deserve. A nice, clean, safe space to play and enjoy their childhood. I am so blessed to have grown-up here and be in the position to come home and open up new possibilities for learning and growth for so many kids who don’t have the opportunities I did,” said Woods.

If you would like to read more abou the K Woods Foundation and/ or donate, check out the foundation’s GoFund me.

Advertisement