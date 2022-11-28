Odell Beckham Jr. Removed From Flight After Going in and Out of Consciousness

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently determining the new team for him but found himself put off a Los Angeles-bound flight on Sunday morning.

According to Andy Slater of FOX Sports Radio, OBJ was escorted off the plane because he was drifting in and out of consciousness.

In a police report, the flight crew stated they were concerned for Beckham and feared “he was seriously ill.” They said he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness when they tried to have him fasten his seat belt.

OBJ refused to leave the plane, leading to everyone de-planning and the flight being delayed.

OBJ was escorted by cops to the ticketing area of the airport, I’m told.



OBJ was escorted to an area of the terminal by officers and made different arrangements.

On Twitter, Beckham Jr. wrote a simple statement.

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022