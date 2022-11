Slick Rick Brings Trademark Eye Patch and Chains to New Action Figure

Slick Rick Brings Trademark Eye Patch and Chains to New Action Figure

Slick Rick is the latest Hip-Hop legend to receive an action figure.

The new figure highlights the merger of high fashion and Hip-Hop that an originator like Slick Rick brought to the game. The figure captures Rick’s style by merging street and high styles.

The 3.75″ Slick Rick ReAction Figure comes with a microphone, gold chains, and his signature eye patch.

Advertisement

Even better, the action figure is only $20. You can cop it here and also check out the Nas action figure here.