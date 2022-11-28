Tina Knowles Is Confident that Jay-Z Will Find Success As NFL Owner

Tina Knowles is sure that Jay-Z will have success as an NFL owner.

TMZ recently caught up with Tina Knowles at LAX to ask about her son-in-law’s potential next business venture.

“I have no doubt that anything that they put their minds to, they can do it well,” Knowles said.

TMZ Sports reported Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos meeting in Los Angeles to allegedly discuss the Washington Commanders’ purchase. The two billionaires kept the meeting extremely private as they entered the restaurant.

Bezos was joined by his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, while Hov was joined unexpectedly by Corey Gamble.

Knowles joins Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe in co-signing Jay-Z, the next successful NFL owner.

There is no guarantee that Washington Commanders owner, Dan Snyder, will part ways with the team. Just in case he does any time soon, Jay-Z and Hov are reportedly preparing to make a move.