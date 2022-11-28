It’s no surprise that Tinder knows a thing or two about dating trends, but what might be a surprise, is the way hip-hop has influenced these trends in 2022.
With the year coming to a close, the leading dating app is once again releasing its “Year In Swipe” report, revealing the top dating trends among young singles, many of which are directly linked to hip-hop culture this year.
Here’s just a few of the key insights on the state of the date:
- 5 of The Top 10 Tinder Global Dating Anthems From Spotify were Hip-Hop. “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy took the number one spot, butJack Harlow, Future, J.Cole, Drake and more cracked the global top 10 showing that rap may be the secret to love.
1. Bad Habit – Steve Lacy
2. pushin P (feat. Young Thug) – Gunna, Future, Young Thug
3. “Me Porto Bonito – Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
4. Heat Waves – Glass Animals
5. Way 2 Sexy (with Future & Young Thug) – Drake, Future, Young Thug
6. First Class – Jack Harlow
7. As It Was – Harry Styles
8. WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) – Future, Drake, Tems
9. No Role Modelz – J. Cole
10. Tití Me Preguntó – Bad Bunny
- Sneakers were the fastest growing global interest of 2022. With sneakerhead culture becoming a global phenomenon, thanks to the contributions from Hip-Hop, bonding over your Airforce Ones may help you find the one.
- Pushin P was the #1 emoji used globally.Originally known as theparking symbol, has been repurposed to represent Pushin P and was the number one trending emoji globally on Tinder this year.
- Nostalgia stanning was a flex. Young singles are getting inspo from 90s and noughties dating trends. The fastest growing Interests on Tinder were blasts from the past like 90’s Kid, Anime, and Sneaker Culture. Even everyone’s favorite new old song, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” made a comeback and was in the top 10 Spotify Anthems noted on Tinder profiles1.