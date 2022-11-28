Tinder’s “Year In Swipe” Reveals “Pushin P” Is One Of The Year’s Biggest Dating Anthems

Tinder’s “Year In Swipe” Reveals “Pushin P” Is One Of The Year’s Biggest Dating Anthems

It’s no surprise that Tinder knows a thing or two about dating trends, but what might be a surprise, is the way hip-hop has influenced these trends in 2022.

With the year coming to a close, the leading dating app is once again releasing its “Year In Swipe” report, revealing the top dating trends among young singles, many of which are directly linked to hip-hop culture this year.

Here’s just a few of the key insights on the state of the date:

Advertisement

5 of The Top 10 Tinder Global Dating Anthems From Spotify were Hip-Hop. “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy took the number one spot, butJack Harlow, Future, J.Cole, Drake and more cracked the global top 10 showing that rap may be the secret to love.

1. Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

2. pushin P (feat. Young Thug) – Gunna, Future, Young Thug

3. “Me Porto Bonito – Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone

4. Heat Waves – Glass Animals

5. Way 2 Sexy (with Future & Young Thug) – Drake, Future, Young Thug

6. First Class – Jack Harlow

7. As It Was – Harry Styles

8. WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) – Future, Drake, Tems

9. No Role Modelz – J. Cole

10. Tití Me Preguntó – Bad Bunny