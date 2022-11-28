Ty Dolla $ign ended up in a hospital after a skateboarding accident. Hitting Instagram, Ty $ shared images of wires attached to his body while lying in a hospital bed.

“They just let me out. Had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few but I’m back praise God,” Ty wrote on his Instagram story. “Thanks to everyone that prayed for me and showed love. I love you more.”

He added, “Thanks @dashawnjordan, @bolajibam for holding it down and getting me to the ER and my princess @jailynncrystal for being there with me the whole time I love you so much.”

