Ty Dolla $ign informed his fans of his bad skateboarding accident by posting a picture from his hospital bed to his Instagram. He later then explained the picture in his Instagram stories: “They just let me out. Had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few but I’m back praise God…” The West Coast rapper went on to thank pro skater, Dashawn Jordan for transporting him to the hospital and his daughter for staying by his side.

His friends such as Fat Joe, Big Sean, and 2 Chainz extended their support and offered words of healing online. Ty Dolla $ign has recently dropped two singles, Friends” featuring Lil Durk and Mustard, and “Champions” with Wiz Khalifa.