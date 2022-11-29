Balenciaga Releases New Statement Taking Responsibility for Controversial Ads and Condemning Child Abuse

Following backlash over a controversial ad showing babies with BDSM bears, Balenciaga has issued a new statement strongly condemning child abuse.

In the statement, Balenciaga writes: “We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative. The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”

You can see the full statement below.

