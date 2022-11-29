Bow Wow is HIM, and don’t you forget it. The rapper just recently wrapped up the latest edition of The Millenium Tour, and while receiving a champagne shower, he wanted the world to remember he was the guy.

“TOUR OVER … last show !! They hated on me i did 2 arena tours in 1 yr!” Bow Wow wrote. “NO NEW MUSIC NO NOTHING! Stop fucking playing w/ me! Yes im lit! We about to go celebrate! Stop playing me! Im GOATED! I took a gamble and won!”

Bow Wow celebrated the Billboard Award Winning Tour alongside Keri Hilson, Mario, Crime Mob, and more.

You can see him letting the world know below.

Meanwhile, Travis Porter had something to say about the tour as well.