Drake Says ‘Her Loss’ Completed an Album Trilogy and His Some of His Best Work

Drake Says ‘Her Loss’ Completed an Album Trilogy and His Some of His Best Work

In a year, Drake dropped off Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and the collaborative effort Her Loss with 21 Savage. It is not revealed the trio of albums was a trilogy.

In a recently surfaced interview, Drake broke down all three as a collection.

“We got CLB, Certified Lover Boy, that was like the, you know, ‘I’m trying my best to make her love, I’m chasing you,’” he said. “And then, Honestly, Nevermind is the realization that maybe that lifestyle is not for me.”

Advertisement

He categorized Her Loss as like “No Pigeons,” a response record that Sporty Thievz dropped once TLC dropped “No Scrubs.”

You can hear the details and Drake calling Her Loss one of the greatest albums of his career below.

Drake confirms CLB, HNVM, Her loss is a trilogy pic.twitter.com/Mg476a1QaK — Alijah ⁶𓅓🧣 (@Drakesoldmore) November 27, 2022