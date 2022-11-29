Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence following Balenciaga’s controversial ad involving children holding BDSM-style dressed teddy bears. The mother of four took to Twitter on Sunday to release her first statement since the controversy began.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” Kardashian said on Twitter.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

Following public backlash, Balenciaga removed their disturbing images. The ad for their Spring ’23 collection also included a printed copy of the US Supreme Court’s decision on child pornography laws in the background of an image, according to Page Six. Kim Kardashian added to her initial statement regarding her future with the fashion brand while offering empathy.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children,” she tweeted.

Twitter users quickly dismissed Kardashian’s statement days after the distributing campaign received backlash.

“Imagine being rich enough to walk away from a job that is morally corrupt- and then not choosing to,” wrote one user.

“Kanye was right about what he said about celebrities being controlled,” added another.

Ye recently called out celebrities for not speaking up just a day before his ex-wife stated she would “re-evaluate her relationship with the brand.