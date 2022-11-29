When Megan Thee Stallion says she I can do whatever I want to do because nobody ever told her she couldn’t, that also meant being a part of a list of iconic firsts. The Houston rapper is the first Black woman to ever grace the cover of the publication’s, ’30 Under 30′ issue. According to Forbes, the 27-year-old mogul brought in $13 Million in 2022 through a combination of royalties, ticket sales, endorsement deals, and merchandise.

The ‘Tramazine’ rapper has deals with Nike, Popeye’s, Revlon, Cash App, Netflix, and Time Inc., which is paying her $3 Million to produce a documentary on her life It’s really hard to be the first something in 2022. “I can’t slow down right now,” Megan states to Forbes “‘ll take a break when I’m dead.” “I’m trying to really build something.” She adds, “When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me.” Hot Girl Meg landed on Forbes’s annual 30 Under 30 list three years ago and since has undeniably personified the new class of women in Hip-Hop, like The City Girls, Doja Cat, and Cardi B, who are unapologetically embracing their sexy and bringing home the bag along the way.

“I want to be bigger than just my music. I want people to know Megan as everything that she ever wanted to be, Megan the artist. I feel I’ve always liked to dabble and dab in a lot of different things, and I feel like I got that from my mom and my dad.” Megan says in the interview with Forbes “I feel like my mind is just like that, my mind is in a place where I can do whatever I want to do because nobody ever told me I couldn’t.” So getting into writing getting into directing, getting into acting, I feel like yeah now yall see I’m not one dimensional I’m everything that it says I am.

Despite her huge success, Megan still hasn’t made a ‘Stupid Crazy, Purchase.’ “My jewelry is expensive and my house was expensive, but like outside of that, I’m not buying 100 cars,” she added. “As soon as I started getting money, I spent it on school. Then when I got done paying for school, then that’s when I started buying chains and stuff like that. But you should learn about how to make your money work for you, I feel like that was important for me to share.”

Check out the full interview and more photos of her iconic cover HERE.