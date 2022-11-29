Reebok and former Reebok designer Nicole McLaughlin presents her interpretation of the Club C Geo Mid, one of Reebok’s newest women’s shapes. Earlier this season, the silhouette made its debut as a mid-cut variation of the well-liked Club C Double Geo, which debuted in 2021.

Following her start at Reebok in 2015, McLaughlin transformed her passion for upcycling from a hobby into a career in 2018. Since then, she has created a wide variety of useful footwear, clothing, and accessories out of discarded and thrifted items, such as slippers, shorts, and bralettes, ranging from volleyballs to gummy candies.

“I dug into my knowledge of the Reebok archive and drew inspiration for these shoes from the 1996 Reebok Etna Mid,” said McLaughlin. “The idea was to take design cues from a forgotten model, apply them to a new silhouette, and upgrade it with modern materials and details such as ripstop nylon and reflective binding. I love the outdoors, hiking, and the trail, so I wanted to bring that into this project.”

The medial, lateral, and heel of the Reebok x Nicole McLaughlin Club C Geo Mid (HP9260) have additional storage pockets that are reminiscent of hiking backpacks. The element honors McLaughlin’s pursuit of ultra-functional design. In order to keep the shoelaces out of the way, the tongue also has a lace garage.

“I am so honored to be welcomed back by Reebok as a collaborator and become a part of the brand’s history,” continued McLaughlin. “It is so rare for women to get recognition and collaborations in this space, and I feel lucky to have received that from a brand that has been a part of my life for almost a decade.”

Reebok x Nicole McLaughlin’s Club C Geo Mid will be exclusively pre-released on StockX on December 5th through DropX, the platform’s direct-to-consumer product distribution system.

The $160 shoe will be available in women’s sizes, and all DropX sales will go to Sky High Farms. On Dec.9th, Reebok.com will launch the shoe’s global release after its pre-release on DropX.

You can catch a preview below.