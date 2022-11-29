Kanye West, now known as Ye, has had an eventful fall after delivering anti-Semitic remarks that canceled lucrative brand deals and also cast him in an unfavorable public light. One of his closest collaborators, Pusha T, spoke to Los Angeles Times about the statements, which he said “definitely affected” him.

After stating that creatively Ye meant freedom, Pusha T revealed how the recent statements from the former billionaire are “very disappointing.”

“As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech,” Pusha said.

You can hear it from King Push below.