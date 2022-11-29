The much-anticipated second season of BMF on STARZ will premiere on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at midnight on all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms as well as internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming service in the UK and Brazil. In the United States and Canada, it will make its linear debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

Season two of “BMF,” which was inspired by real Legends, details the Flenory brothers’ improbable rise to fame. Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” and Terry Flenory “Southwest Tee” overcame extreme poverty and the Detroit drug war to transform hip-hop and culture. The Flenory brothers are supported by the audience throughout the emotional season as they work to improve their lives in the face of a system that was biased against them. Both at home and on the streets, the enduring themes of family, faith, and loyalty are investigated. The brothers try to manipulate the authorities in order to turn BMF into a multi-state empire.

BMF stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, Da’Vinchi (The Way Back, “grown-ish”), Russell Hornsby (Fences, The Hate U Give), Michole Briana White (“Dead to Me,” She Hate Me), Myles Truitt (“Black Lightning,” “The New Edition doneStory”), Steve Harris (“The Practice,” Diary of a Mad Black Woman), Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King, “The Orville”), La La Anthony (“The Chi,” Think Like a Man), with Detroit rapper Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Snoop Dogg (Training Day), Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America, “Saturday Night Live”), Christine Horn (“Snowfall”), Sydney Mitchell (“First Wives Club”), Rayan Lawrence (“Underground”), and Serayah (“Empire,” Favorite Son) in recurring roles and Mo’Nique (Precious, “The Parkers”) as a guest star. Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee will also make a guest appearance this season.

Advertisement

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit film and television (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life”), alongside showrunner, executive producer, writer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”). Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series.

You can see the trailer below.