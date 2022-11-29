SOURCE SPORTS: Drake, Angela Bassett, 2 Chainz, and More Sit Courtside at NBA Games Across the Country

SOURCE SPORTS: Drake, Angela Bassett, 2 Chainz, and More Sit Courtside at NBA Games Across the Country

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing. With games going on across the league, Angela Bassett, Mark Wahlberg, Drake, and more have hit the infamous courtside.

Angela Bassett was in attendance for the Detroit Pistons-Los Angeles Clippers game on Nov. 17.



2 Chainz attends the Toronto Raptors-Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 19



Common spotted at the Memphis Grizzlies-Brooklyn Nets game on Nov. 20.



Drake seen in his cozy jacket at the Brooklyn Nets-Toronto Raptors game, which he later passed onto to Raptors broadcaster Jack Armstrong for a fun moment.



Drake embraces Ben Simmons after the Brooklyn Nets-Toronto Raptors game on Nov. 23.

