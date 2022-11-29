Kemba Walker is on his way back to the NBA. According to ESPN, Walker will be joining the Dallas Mavericks in support of Luka Doncic.

To make room for Walker, the Mavs will waive Facundo Campazzo.

Walker has had knee issues, which provided hurdles to his career and cut short his tenures with the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. Last year for the Knicks, WAlker averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists.

Advertisement

The Mavs hope Walker can fill the void of Jalen Brunson, who left the Mavericks for the Knicks this past summer.