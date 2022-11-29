The upcoming film Fear shows what happens when you let the things that scare you take over you. The film’s trailer, exclusively available below, is also proof that the horror genre is having a major moment in Hollywood.



The psychological horror film hits theaters on Jan. 27 and follows a group of friends who gather for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Their celebration takes a terrifying quick and sudden turn as each one of the guests has to face their own worst fear one by one thanks to a powerful force inside the hotel.