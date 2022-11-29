Ye was recently a guest on Tim Pool’s Timcast IRL podcast and brought his campaign manager Milo Yiannopoulos and white supremacist Nick Fuentes with him. During the short interview, Ye began talking about his dinner with Donald Trump last week, saying that Trump lied about him.

“Look at Pence. He sold Trump out. You know what I’m saying? I would’ve never wanted to do anything that hurt Trump. I’m on Trump’s side. Trump said things that hurt me. He lied about me, but I mean, he’s known for lying. And when people used to tell me that he’s a liar, it’s like, you know I went into the trenches for Trump. There was no one else in my position that wore that hat.”

Ye went on, saying that he believes God has stripped him of his “richest person” title so that he can better serve him. Ye also continued with his anti-semitic remarks, saying that Jewish people tried to put him behind bars.

“God is using me. He’s breaking me down, removing all of the, you know, ‘richest person,’ all of this, so I can serve him. And the more and more those things are taken away from me, the more I can be empty and be a vessel and be able to be used. And right now it’s like…if we can’t, you’re not gonna take my pain away, right? Jewish people say, ‘It’s the Holocaust, this happened, and you can’t say anything about it.’ We can’t take their pain away. No one’s gonna denounce the fact that they tried to lock me up! ’Cause every time I’m just holding stride, and it’s like, I thought I was Malcolm X but I find out I’m more MLK. Because as I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there. And when I found out that they tried to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting my arm, and I almost shed a tear. Almost. But I still walked in stride through it.”

Host Tim Pool seemingly agreed with Ye, saying that “I think they’ve been extremely unfair to you.” Ye answered back, saying “Who is ‘they,’ though? We can’t say who ‘they’ is, can we?”

Ye then walked out of the interview. You can watch the clip below.