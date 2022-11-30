Akon’s Konvict Kulture will drop TT FREAK in association with social media juggernaut TikTok. Amirror, an Atlanta-born rapper, and Nektunez, an African superstar, are among the musicians featured on the new album, which will be released on Dec. 2.

A release like TT Freak has never been seen before. Like much of Akon’s creative output, TT Freak feels utterly avant-garde. Whether through the special relationship between TikTok and Akon’s Konvict Kulture company, his work with artists like Nektunez and Amirror, or the themes covered in this record with a sound that is both approachable and forward-thinking. As he has done countless times, Akon continues to advance the music business with his originality, musicality, and entrepreneurship.

The singer and producer Nektunez, who has collected a staggering 10 billion views on TikTok and is considered one of the most prominent performers to come out of Africa, is featured on the EP. As you’ll hear, this multi-instrumentalist and producer is perhaps one of his generation’s most talented producers and much more than a one-hit-wonder.

Amirror, the first female rapper for Konvict Kulture, also has songs on the TT FREAK EP. Amirror, a rapper and performer with extraordinary potential, only recently joined Konvict Kulture. Long before the debut of her first EP the following year, this new artist’s talent is still developing. This release has a firecracker feel because of Amirror’s high-octane vigor.

The title track’s official music video debuts along with the EP and single. Hoo.be executive produced the video, and it was shot by Jake The Shooter in Los Angeles.

TT Freak unquestionably evokes the start of a revolution. The title track includes John MaMann and Dawty. On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, the song will be available across all streaming services.

You can pre-save the album here.