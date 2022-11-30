The Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game will feature several new in-game entertainment, broadcast, and marketing upgrades, according to the Big 12. At AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 3 at 11:00 a.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. ET, the matchup between unbeaten TCU and Kansas State will be aired nationwide on ABC.

Ashanti will sing the National Anthem before the game on Saturday. Errol Spence Jr., a native of Dallas and the undisputed world welterweight boxing champion, will direct the ceremonial coin toss for the Horned Frogs vs. Wildcats contest, with media personality Rachel DeMita serving as the in-game host. Additionally, in-game music will be provided by DJ Poizon Ivy.

In addition to entertainment improvements, the Big 12 has teamed up with streetwear fashion label A Bathing Ape (BAPE) to provide on-field co-branded Big 12 x BAPE markers using the brand’s recognizable camouflage look, as well as co-branded gear, which can be bought at us.bape.com.

College GameDay on ESPN This weekend, leading up to Saturday’s kickoff, Built by The Home Depot will host the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game, broadcasting live from AT&T Stadium. For the first time since 2007, the renowned preview program, which traverses the nation to the location of the weekend’s marquee contest, will visit the Big 12 Championship Game.

“As we continue to seed change across the Big 12, our Championship game will represent just the start of where we are going as a conference and what our brand’s future looks like,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “We are grateful to everyone who will help make this year’s Championship game an incredible in-game and viewing experience.”

Fans can purchase tickets for the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship game online by visiting SeatGeek.com. For suite information, please get in touch with the AT&T Stadium suite department at (817) 892-4470 or suites@dallascowboys.net.