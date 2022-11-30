Drake is continuing his Nike releases, sharing the forthcoming Nike Air Force 1 “Love You Forever” on Instagram. According to SneakerNews, the new release is dedicated to his mother and inspired by their favorite book.

The new AF1 takes the classic “white” silhouette of the low model, bringing in hearts on the forefoot and “Love you forever” in the midsole.

There are currently no release dates for the sneakers, but rumors are currently swirling for Dec. 2.

You can see the new sneaker below.