Market Mondays, a popular podcast from Earn Your Leisure, hosted a sold-out live performance last night at Madison Square Garden. Earn Your Leisure’s Rashad Bilal, Troy Millings, and cohost Ian Dunlap had in-depth discussions with millionaire real estate developer Don Peebles, business magnate Floyd Mayweather, NYSE trader The Einstein of Wall Street, and hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Mouse Jones. Legendary New York rapper Jadakiss performed to cap off the evening.

The Earn Your Leisure brand is transforming Black and Brown people’s lives worldwide by promoting financial literacy and selling out venues like rap artists. They recently sold out London’s famous Royal Albert Hall, and over 14,000 people attended their Invest Fest in Atlanta this past summer, which included Steve Harvey and Tyler Perry.

No area of business and money was left untouched, including what’s hot in real estate, stocks, investments, and technology, as well as how to set up your budget and finances, launch a firm, and start becoming an entrepreneur.

The Earn Your Leisure Network is a ground-breaking network that supports up-and-coming and experienced content producers from the business, finance, and entrepreneurial sectors whose viewpoints, skills, and in-depth knowledge have been undervalued and ignored.

Floyd Mayweather addressed the audience about his path from poverty to billionaire status and the steps he followed to be successful. He talked of facing difficulties in poverty with a drug-using mother and his tenacity to overcome those challenges and succeed in his legacy. He emphasized the significance of understanding your industry and how to profit effectively from all of its aspects, both of which he has done. Floyd also shared with the audience his current investments and the areas in which his real estate portfolio is concentrated.

Earn Your Leisure’s Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings launched the show with new clothes and furs fashioned by renowned fashion designer Mike B. They were later joined on stage by Ian Dunlap, “The Master Investor” of Market Mondays. The audience heard from today’s top business executives during the evening in high-level conversations about the framework required to succeed and create wealth from the ground up. Power 105.1’s resident DJ, Suss One of New York, in between sets, kept the crowd energized and moving.

In true New York Fashion, the Hip Hop icon Jadakiss ended the night performing his quintessential solo hits and his top verses from legendary trio group, The Lox!! Jada surprised the crowd by bringing Lil Cease from Bad Boy’s popular group, Junior Mafia, to perform some of his most famed songs, giving everyone uber nostalgia.