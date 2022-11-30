Throw all that relevant talk out the window. 21 Savage and Nas have connected for a new single, created out of “love, respect, and unity.” The single is titled “One Mic One Gun” and is produced by Hit-Boy.

Nas tipped off fans to the release on Instagram, writing, “Only way we moving is with love, respect and unity. The foundational principles of hip hop. Excited to collaborate with my young brother and I hope more artist use turbulent moments and turn them into a time to make new art. That’s what it’s about.”

You can tap into the new single below.

