Earlier this year, PnB Rock was killed inside Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), PnB Meen, Rock’s brother, visited the place his brother was killed with 20 of his friends.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Meen would post a clip that reads, “PnB Rock Shot And Killed In LA. PnB Meen Pulls Up 9 Deep Things Go Left Shooter.” He would go on to correct it stating he was actually “20 deep” for the occasion.

He added, “Get yaw story str8. I been to LA three times since. Don’t speak on shit you don’t know about. I been moving.”

Advertisement