For the ultimate sport meets art and fashion experience for the 2022–23 NBA season, Mackage, the world leader in luxury outerwear, has joined forces with the Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center, and internationally renowned Crosby Studios.

Thanks to this collaboration, the Brooklyn Nets, and Barclays Center are now Mackage’s first sports franchise partners. Crosby Studios created two fascinating and engaging exhibits at the arena for Mackage as an introduction to the partnership, which begins this month.

A limited interactive pop-up showcasing Mackage products inside a stunning metallic locker room will bring the relationship to life, creating an artistic yet daring and engaging environment. Fans can access the activation for five straight games from November 27 to December 4, 2022. For Nets courtside ticket holders, Mackage will also debut at Barclays Center with a premium coat check service. The classic metallic down puffer by Mackage inspired the activation’s design.

The underlying concept developed by Mackage and Crosby was “to present a distinct angle of what players and everyone look at every day – a locker room. Harry Nuriev, the founder of Crosby Studios, was motivated to incorporate sport culture into design, fashion, and art by developing a brand-wide immersive experience.

“We are excited to bring a MACKAGE X CROSBY immersive experience to a world class facility like Barclays Center with the Brooklyn Nets,” said Tanya Golesic, CEO of Mackage. “A true juxtaposition of art, fashion and sport brought to life in a totally new way for this type of venue. Adjacent to the player tunnel and VIP areas our sculptural metallic pop up is a bold and innovative way for us to host and highlight our brand in a luxury way.”

“Mackage is one of the most innovative and aspirational outerwear brands globally, and we are proud to become their first sports team partner,” said Catherine Carlson, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships, BSE Global, parent company of the Nets and Barclays Center. “The effortlessly cool vibe of Brooklyn is the perfect home for Mackage and we are excited to bring the brand closer to our fans.”