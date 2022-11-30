Google has announced a $1 million contribution to the NBA Foundation to support the NBA HBCU Fellowship Program and additional efforts. The $1 million is the largest to date by an NBA partner.

Of that $1 million, Google Pixel will contribute $500,000, and the remaining will come from the sales of Pixel phones in Google Store from today (Nov. 29) to Dec. 26.

This #GivingTuesday, we wanted to thank our partners @GooglePixel_US for donating $1M to advance the NBA HBCU Fellowship program and support young people in their careers across STEM, sports, and media industries.



Learn more: https://t.co/r7H1v1ZG3z pic.twitter.com/rZYHTkJrMV — NBA Foundation (@NBAFoundation) November 29, 2022

The 2023 NBA HBCU Fellowship application period will begin in January 2023. Students will be chosen by NBA teams and the league office to participate in a 10-week summer internship. The first 60 fellows selected for the program finished their fellowship in August. They had the chance to work in various positions, from marketing and legal work to business partnerships and ticket sales. These students received practical training, developed their tactical abilities, and saw the value of networking thanks to the experience.

Advertisement

Pixel is the official NBA fan phone and sponsored the first HBCU Classic during Cleveland’s 2022 NBA All-Star weekend. That game saw Howard University take on Morgan State on a national stage. Those players were also featured in a Google commercial that aired the weekend.

You can learn more about the contribution here.