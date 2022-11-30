Metro Boomin releases the Heroes & Villains short film starring Morgan Freeman, LaKeith Stanfield, Young Thug, and Gunna. The movie precedes the release of his eagerly awaited Heroes & Villains, his second studio album, coming Friday, Dec. 2.

The Gibson Hazard-created film is a continuation of Boomin’s cinematic partnership with Morgan Freeman as well as his musical story, which is depicted in each of his album installations. Since Metro has a strong affinity for movies, he wanted the movie to give his audience a cinematic listening experience as opposed to having them listen to an album song by song. Since he was in his teens, Hazard has been at the vanguard of cinematography, producing films for celebrities like The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert.

The album Heroes & Villains, the follow-up to Metro’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes from 2018, is in honor of the producer’s late mother Leslie Wayne. In this short film, actor LaKeith Stanfield plays the “New Villain in Town,” who is initially seen dashing out of a station in a fire engine with flamethrowers on top. Metro, the main character in the movie, chooses to step in. The famous Morgan Freeman narrates Metro, which depicts the hero dashing in to save the city to the accompaniment of songs from his new album Heroes & Villains.

Advertisement

You can see it below.