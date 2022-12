Ab-Soul is getting ready to release his first album in six years. Will it have a feature from JAY-Z?

Soulo hit Instagram on Wednesday (Nov. 30) and shared an image of him sitting with Hov at Barclays Center. “SOUL DID” he wrote, a nod to the “GOD DID” single of DJ Khaled featuring an HOV float that is in verse of the year conversation.

TDE doubled down on the tease, penning “Hov x Soulo #Herbert Dec. 16th!” on socials.

Advertisement

You can see the various teases below.