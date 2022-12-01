An enduring Thanksgiving anthem was unveiled by Fetty Wap on TikTok. A cover of “Yamz” by Masego & Devin Morrison titled “Sweet Yamz” was unveiled by the Paterson, New Jersey, star.


The song’s exquisite harmonies, which have been used in over 31k projects to date, provided the background music for a variety of Thanksgiving-themed good times over the previous week, including the first-ever home-cooked Thanksgiving, a washing machine feast, and wonderfully reheated leftovers.

@modern.drifter

Ty’s first ✨thanksgiving✨ #soulfood #yamz #thanksgiving #fyp

♬ Sweet Yamz – Fetty Wap
@zeeontiktok_

Merry thanksgiving!! Check out my W eats with the family and how we prepared it! #thanksgiving #family #funny #joke #HuluChippendalesDance #satire #thisisobviouslyajoke #fyp

♬ Sweet Yamz – Fetty Wap
@caballerogurl

I’m a happy girl right now 😌 #leftovers #foodcoma #CapCut

♬ Sweet Yamz – Fetty Wap

Auto-tune tinkerers and the great singer Charlie Wilson, who astounded everyone with his tremendous performance, both produced cover versions of “Sweet Yamz” that were influenced by the song. The TikTok community was made aware of Devin Morrison’s original version by him duetting one of his favorite “Sweet Yamz” videos as a way to celebrate.

You can catch the trending videos below.

@devinjmorrison

#stitch with @charliewilson 😦😧😧 #yamz #imcallingmymama

♬ Sweet Yamz – Fetty Wap
@devinjmorrison

just so we’re all clear ☝🏾#yamz #sweetyamz #masego #fettywap

♬ Sweet Yamz – Fetty Wap