A new scripted series chronicling Gladys Knight is in the works.

The mini-series is a collaboration between Cineflix Productions and the “Midnight Train to Georgia” singer. It will be executive produced by Knight under her Empress of Soul Productions banner.

According to Deadline, the forthcoming series would be created in a similar way to The Crown, tackling different periods of Knight’s life.

Advertisement

Cineflix Productions previously worked with Smokey Robinson on the Lifetime telemovie Miracle in Motor City.

Gladys Knight and The Pips, a group she founded with her brother Bubba, sister Brenda, and two cousins, signed with Berry Gordy’s record company in 1966. They had hits with songs like “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” which Marvin Gaye later covered, “The Nitty Gritty,” and “Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye).” Later, the trio obtained a recording contract with Buddah Records, where they cut “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination.”

She is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and has released over 38 albums throughout her career.