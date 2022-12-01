Gucci Mane Wants to Sign B.G. for $1M Once He is Released From Prison

In an Instagram Live session recently, Cash Money Records label head Birdman said that despite B.G., being denied compassionate release earlier this year, the Hot Boys member would be released from prison in “a few weeks.”

A false video of B.G. was shared online because the Internet plays too much, and Gucci Mane thought the rapper was already free. Big Guwop was ready to offer a $1 million deal to join 1017 Records.

“My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @BGHollyHood!” Gucci wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “Glad u home bruh! Got so much love and respect for u as a man an artist! Get at me, I got a milli for u! WAnna sign u to 1017!!!!”

Gucci Mane posts and deletes a “Welcome Home to BG” after video of man who isn’t BG went viral https://t.co/FEWPk39WfE pic.twitter.com/v8av03NQnf — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 30, 2022

Currently, B.G.’s release date is slated for April 7, 2024, from the FCI Herlong Detention Center in California.