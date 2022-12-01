Jack Harlow is the latest artist to receive a residency in Las Vegas. Harlow will set up shop at Zouk Nightclub in Resorts World for a set of 2023 dates.

Harlow is set to perform for at least two Saturdays, with tickets currently available for March 18 and May 27.

“I had a great time performing at Zouk in 2022. The energy was electric and I’m looking forward to returning to Vegas to headline in 2023,” Harlow said in a release.

“Jack Harlow has continued to dominate the charts and we are thrilled to have him within the Zouk Group family as we head into 2023,” added Ronn Nicolli, vice president of Zouk Group Las Vegas. “We’ve curated an unparalleled roster of headlining talent and we look forward to continuing to provide an epic experience for guests.”

You can see the Harlow announcement below.