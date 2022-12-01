December may have just started, but it’s going to be hard for it to get any more bizarre after Kanye West set the bar high on Thursday in an unfiltered interview with Alex Jones in which Ye made some of the most shocking statements of his career.

A fully masked Ye went on Alex Jones’ show on the website Infowars on Thursday where he spent almost three hours discussing his opinion on religion, politics, art, the media, Hollywood, Donald Trump, and much more.

West started the interview by speaking about his Christian faith, denouncing pornography and pedophilia, saying the two are basically equal. He then talked about Steve Jobs, social media conspiracy theories, the evils of pornography and alcohol,

Kanye was joined by Nick Fuentes, a well-known political commentator and streamer who is known for his white supremacist views. Former President Donald Trump was recently criticized for having dinner with Fuentes. (Trump claimed that he did not know who Fuentes was.)

At one point, Kanye said: “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.” He also said: “The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world.” He described how Hitler added value to the world by inventing things like the highway and microphones. West also called out politician Rahm Emanuel (who is Jewish and hails from West’s hometown of Chicago) several times throughout the interview.

The full interview can be seen here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/ye-west-alex-jones-break-the-internet-in-must-see-new-interview/.