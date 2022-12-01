Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-109 win over the Portland Trailblazers, LeBron James was available for his normal media availability. This time, he asked a question: Why wasn’t he questioned about Jerry Jones the way he was about former teammate Kyrie Irving?

In case you missed it, this past week, an image of Jerry Jones surfaced, showing the Cowboys owner at age 14 with a crowd of white students that were attempting to block six Black students from entering North Little Rock High School in 1957. The students, known as the Little Rock Six, faced staunch opposition to the integration of high schools.

“I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo,” James said. “But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.”

Advertisement

King James would go on to state Irving’s statements of “I know who I am” and highlighting the history of his people, Black people, in association with moments that Jones was a part of.

“When I watch Kyrie talk and he says, ‘I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things that we’ve been through,’ and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America. And I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don’t agree with, it’s on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it’s on the bottom ticker. It’s asked about every single day.

“But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo — and I know it was years and years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it — but it seems like it’s just been buried under, like, ‘Oh, it happened. OK, we just move on.’ And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven’t received that question from you guys.”

Jones stated he was curious to the situation and “I’m sure glad that we’re a long way from that.”

You can hear it from LeBron below.