We are in another age of Black quarterbacks in the NFL, with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Fields ruling over the league. Focusing on them and the Black quarterbacks of the past, Michael Vick is planning to create a docuseries on the Evolution of Black NFL field generals.

According to Variety, Vick’s Fubo Studios and SMAC Productions will co-produce an eight-part docuseries on the evolution of the Black Quarterback in America.

The docuseries will feature Michael Vick speaking with Mahomes, Cam Newton, Tony Dungy, Andy Reid, and Doug Williams. Additionally, Vick will sit with celebrities, journalists, cultural figures, and more.

“I’m excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted #1. I know that was a big step for us in society,” Vick said in a statement. “I was always told that I revolutionized the quarterback position, but I also like to give credit to the ones who I idolized as a kid and who paved the way like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair and Donovan McNabb. When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it’s because of the people that came before us. And now, I’m thankful for the dual threat concept that has changed the game for the better.”

Executive producers include Michael and Kijafa Vick, Constance Schwartz-Morini of SMAC Productions, David Gandler, and Pamela Duckworth of Fubo Studios. The show’s director and executive producer will be SMAC Entertainment’s vice president of non-scripted, FredAnthony Smith.

The docuseries is the first project under the newly established Fubo Studios, a production arm of FuboTV that specializes in producing sports and entertainment content.