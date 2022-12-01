Legendary directors Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese have been quite critical of Marvel movies. Scorsese once said that Marvel movies aren’t “cinema” and in a more recent critique, Tarantino said that Marvel actors aren’t “movie stars.” However, legendary actor, Marvel movie actor, and frequent Tarantino collaborator, Samuel L. Jackson, disagrees with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director’s criticism.

“It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats?” Jackson said, before asking, “What are we talking about?”

Jackson added: “That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”

Tarantino originally said that Marvel actors aren’t movie stars, instead, its the characters that the actor plays.

“You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times… but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

You can check out Jackson’s response below.