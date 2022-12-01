Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response.

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors that have become famous playing these characters but they’re not movie stars. Captain America is the star. Thor is the star. It’s these franchise characters that become the star.” – Quentin Tarantino

“That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars,” Jackson said in response. “Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”