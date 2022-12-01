The Minnesota Timberwolves will be down half of their All-Star frontcourt. Wolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns will be out indefinitely with a right calf strain. The anticipated length of time to be missed is four to six weeks.

Towns suffered the injury during a 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards. In the third quarter, Towns suffered a non-contact injury, which the team feared was more significant.

Towns needed help to leave the court, and thankfully, he didn’t tear his Achilles.

During this season, Towns has averaged 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.