Their Royal Highnesses, Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales, attended the Boston Celtics’ game against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday night. During their first visit to the United States in eight years, the royal couple spent three days in Boston and attended the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals rematch.

Their Royal Highnesses visited with representatives from the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation before the game to learn more about the “Curbside Care” mobile unit, which offers mothers and infants comprehensive, simplified care. The Earthshot Prize, an initiative started by Prince William and the Royal Foundation in 2020 to find the most inventive solutions to environmental problems that harm the earth, was also recognized in-arena during the event.

The Celtics won the game 134-121 behind an impressive 49-point effort by Jayson Tatum, moving him into second place in team history for most 45+ games.

