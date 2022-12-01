According to several confirmed news reports, University of Florida QB Jalen Kitna has been arrested on multiple counts of child pornography n Gainesville, Florida.

Kitna was arrested and detained in the Alachua County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned today(December 1). The 19-year-old QB faces two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna,” read a statement from the University of Florida Athletic Association. “These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Kitna faces 15 years in prison if convicted and has since been suspended from the University of Florida’s football program indefinitely.