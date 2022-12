Spotify Wrapped Reveals Drake is in the Top 7% of All 2Pac Listeners

Spotify Wrapped is all over the timeline right now, and Drake chimed in to let you know who he is listening to. Hitting his Instagram story, The Boy revealed his go-to is 2Pac.

Drake has listened to 2Pac the most on Spotify, for a total of 246 minutes. The spins put Drake in the top seven percent of the HIp-Hop icon’s listeners.

Drake himself is the third most listened artist on Spotify, only trailing Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift. The Boy is placed ahead of The Weeknd and BTS.

