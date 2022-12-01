A new Christmas album, HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS VOL. 2, has just been released by renowned hip-hop and R&B record label Love Renaissance (LVRN). The project’s superstar lineup from LVRN, which includes Summer Walker, DVSN, 6lack, Baby Tate, and Alex Vaughn among others, is featured on its 11 tracks.

Four brand-new songs by DVSN, Ayanna, Baby Tate, and Alex Vaughn are featured on the CD. Among the album’s numerous delights is Baby Tate’s soulful vocal performance of “Might As Well Have Coal,” which sheds new light on the most hated present of them all. Additionally, the music video for “Ghetto Christmas” by 6lack welcomes viewers into the recording studio with him, highlighting the natural flow of the album. The sensuous and smoldering “Santa Baby” by Summer Walker will soon have a video that slides down the chimney.

You can hear the new release below.

Advertisement