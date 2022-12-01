Black American textile artist Bisa Butler has taken the art of quilting to the next level, bringing the genre from the blankets your granny used to make to an art that only the ancestors could dream it to be. Butler’s quilted portraits are more like paintings and less about the use of scraps and pieces of old clothes used to create a blanket of memories in the past. Bisa’s work transforms photographs that capture the souls, personalities, and humanity of Black men, women, and children into quilts in vibrant colors and patterns that offer in-depth, portrayals of the Black experience while uplifting and celebrating the art of quilting. Her latest portrait of legendary hip hop artists Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella will be shown at this year’s Art Bazel in Miami Beach at the Jeffery Deitch gallery.

In an Instagram Post to her 217K quilt-loving followers, Butler says “At long last, I’m thrilled to announce that my quilted portrait of Salt-n-Pepa will be unveiled at the famed Jeffrey Deitch Gallery Goddesses booth @artbasel Miami. Please come experience this homage to powerful women of which I am so honored to be a part of.” The details from the hoop earrings to the dookie rope chains are absolutely stunning. According to Butler, The artistic 8×10 quilted recreation of Salt-N-Pepa’s debut album, titled ‘Hot, Cool & Vicious’ was created using a myriad of fabrics including, printed cotton by master printmaker Gary Lichtenstein Editions; Dutch wax fabric by Vlisco, vinyl, wool, velvet, and glitter Quilted and appliquéd.

The Jeffrey Deitch GalleryGoddesses exhibit will be at Art Basel Miami Beach until December 3rd. Click HERE for more info on how you can see Butler’s upcoming exhibitions

Advertisement