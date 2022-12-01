Westside Gunn has dived back into his 10 album to deliver the new video for “Peppas.” The new single features Hip-Hop icons Black Star joining the Griselda leader inside the Peppas jerk chicken restaurant.

If you missed it, the new release, 10, of the HWH franchise, marks a run that dates back to the start of Griselda Records. The new edition of the series brings in the next generation of Griselda stars for features, including Stove God Cooks, Armani Caesar, Rome Streetz, Jay Worthy, and his son Flygod.

This title not only signifies completion but also celebrates what has already been set in motion. The lead song from 10 is “Shootout’s In Soho,” which features A$AP Rocky & Stove God Cooks, is clearly influenced by that.

“It’s only right that we end here. All special things get a memorial release,” Westside Gunn reflects. “The last double album was going to be the final one, but it felt weird leaving off at nine and not 10. I had to celebrate this series which has meant so much to fans. Everything I do sounds nothing like the last thing I did. That’s the creative in me, and I’m always going to push the culture forward. I’m ending this on a really special note with 10.”

In addition to the rising members of the Griselda roster, 10 features appearances and production from A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Black Star, Ghostface, Raekwon, Busta Rhymes, DJ Drama, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, RZA, The Alchemist, Swizz Beatz, Pete Rock, and Conductor Williams.