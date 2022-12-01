Michigan’s Macomb Correctional Facility is the site of an in-depth investigation after two inmates posted a music video online that was filmed with cell phones inside of the facility. Cell phones are prohibited among inmates in all Department of Corrections facilities around the country.

Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz addressed the video in a statement, saying, “It’s incredibly dangerous [to have phones inside state prisons], especially with capability of getting onto the internet because they can be used to arrange escapes, harass witnesses, or place ‘hits’ on people inside or outside the prison.”