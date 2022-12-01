Ye Looking To Bring Back Donda Academy With The Help Of Los Angeles Church

Following the abrupt closing of his Donda Academy, Ye is looking for new locations to house the school.

According to TMZ, Ye has been in talks with Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church to lease space on the church grounds for Donda Academy. Nagin’s church is located in the Northridge neighborhood in Los Angeles.

According to Nagin, he and Ye have had 3 face-to-face meetings in the last month and Ye believes that the Cornerstone Christian Church is the perfect location because it would provide larger classrooms and a sanctuary. Nagin added that the church lawyers are working on drafting a contract for Ye to sign.

As for Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks, Nagin said that he is not concerned about the Donda artist’s behavior.

Following Donda Academy’s closure, an email was sent to parents and faculty just hours later about the school’s reopening. For the last month or so, the school has been operating out of the Chatsworth neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Aside from multiple location changes, many students and faculty left the school after Ye’s string of anti-semitic remarks and has been running a “barebones” operation since.