Ashanti Says a Producer Once Gave Her an Ultimatum of Shower Sex or Paying For Beats

Ashanti Says a Producer Once Gave Her an Ultimatum of Shower Sex or Paying For Beats

Ashanti revealed the predatory behavior of a producer during a visit to The Breakfast Club. Speaking with the trio of Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy, Ashanti detailed how a producer once asked for her sex in a shower over payment for beats.

“We did two records together. He was like, ‘Okay, I’m not gonna charge you, you know you my homie,’” Ashanti said. “When it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘Well, let’s take a shower together.’”

Ashanti stated she originally thought it was a joke until the producer doubled down on the request.

Advertisement

“I thought he was joking, and then he was like, ‘Nah, I’m dead serious. Let’s go out, or let’s take a shower together, and I’ll give you the records. If not, I need 40 racks per record.’”

You can hear it below.